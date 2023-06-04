USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 38,900 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

