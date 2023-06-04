Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $42.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00018531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00351478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.10335217 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $24,776,397.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

