UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

