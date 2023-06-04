UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
UCB Stock Performance
UCBJF stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.
UCB Company Profile
