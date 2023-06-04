UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

