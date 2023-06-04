UBS Group Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $157.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

