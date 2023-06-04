Twin Tree Management LP Takes $8.63 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,333,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Loews by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 278,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE L opened at $58.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.