Twin Tree Management LP Invests $11.21 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %
TXN stock opened at $175.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.67.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
