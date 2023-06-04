Twin Tree Management LP Buys 90,148 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

