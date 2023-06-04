Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.