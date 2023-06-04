Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

