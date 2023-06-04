Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 140.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Triton International by 725.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

