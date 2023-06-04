Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Position Raised by Foresite Capital Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Theseus Pharmaceuticals makes up 13.9% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned approximately 9.26% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 73,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,696. The firm has a market cap of $382.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.