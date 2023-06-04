The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2,583.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Timken comprises approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Timken worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Timken by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Timken stock traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $78.18. 764,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

