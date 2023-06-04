The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

