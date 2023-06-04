The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $91,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.