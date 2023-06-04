The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $48.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.3 %

MOS opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

