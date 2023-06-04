The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 208,108 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of Citizens Financial Group worth $111,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

CFG opened at $27.79 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

