The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $95,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

