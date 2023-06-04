The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 14,683 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $74,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

