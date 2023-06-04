The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $77,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 150,454 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,348,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.