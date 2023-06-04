The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $83.20 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Regions Financial worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,942,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.06 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

