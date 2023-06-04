The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $81.56 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Corteva worth $81,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.