The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $79.48 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 57,196 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

