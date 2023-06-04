The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.82 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $69,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

