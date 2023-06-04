The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $106.74 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $106,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.