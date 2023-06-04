The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Hershey worth $86,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

HSY stock opened at $260.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.84. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

