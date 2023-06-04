The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Cooper Companies worth $74,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after buying an additional 386,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.16.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

