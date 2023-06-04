The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.92% of Clorox worth $505,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

