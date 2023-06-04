TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

