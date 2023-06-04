TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

