Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.51 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003204 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $244.51 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003110 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 282,100,417 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

