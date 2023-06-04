TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,998 shares of company stock worth $2,662,548 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

