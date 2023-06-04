Tcwp LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.98. 35,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $766.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

