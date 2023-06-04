Tcwp LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,486,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,527,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

