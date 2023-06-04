Tcwp LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 309,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,393,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 474,344 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

