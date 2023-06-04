Tcwp LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. 644,335 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

