Tcwp LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,856. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

