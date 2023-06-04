Tcwp LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,952 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tcwp LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 1,820,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,466. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

