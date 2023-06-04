Tcwp LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

