Tcwp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $56.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,428.70. 9,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,411.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

