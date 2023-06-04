Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 100,378 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Acushnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 367,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

