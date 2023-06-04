Tcwp LLC Buys 63 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $218.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

