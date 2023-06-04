Tcwp LLC Buys 32,911 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tcwp LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,984,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 8,218,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,293. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

