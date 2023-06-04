Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

