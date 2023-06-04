Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.65. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 6,481 shares traded.

Tapinator Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc engages in the development and publishing of mobile games. It operates through the Mobile Applications segment. The company was founded by Ilya Nikolayev and Andrew P. Merkatz in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

