Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.