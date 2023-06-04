Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

