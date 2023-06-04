Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Raised by Mirova

Mirova grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,794,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,552. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

