Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $507.84 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $507.84 million and $120.03 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

