Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $27.54 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $222,963.14 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

