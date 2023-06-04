StockNews.com Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IPGP opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,930 shares of company stock worth $6,860,044. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

