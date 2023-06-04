StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

